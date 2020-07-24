Love Island’s Dr Alex George ‘devastated’ following death of his younger brother

Love Island star Dr Alex George has said he is “devastated” following the death of his younger brother.

The A&E doctor shared the news on Instagram on Friday.

His brother Llyr was due to begin studying at medical school next month.

“I can’t quite believe I am actually writing this post,” he said.

“I have lost my beautiful little brother to mental health.

“I love you so much Llyr.”

He added that his brother was “the kindest and most caring soul”.

Llyr was a budding doctor who was set to begin his studies.

“I was so proud of you starting medical school next month, you would have been the most incredible doctor,” Dr George said.

“We are hurting so bad. No words can explain. As a family we are devastated.”

Dr George appeared on Love Island in 2018.