Jane Fonda praises Michaela Coel’s ‘deeply moving’ I May Destroy You

Jane Fonda has hailed Michaela Coel’s hit series I May Destroy You as “sexy, sensual, funny, and deeply moving”.

The 12-part series, which airs on HBO in the US and BBC One in the UK, explores the question of sexual consent.

Actor and activist Fonda, who has previously said she was raped and faced sexual abuse, said the show addressed both issues in a way “we’ve never seen before”.

The 82-year-old also praised the programme – which Coel created, co-directed and stars in – as “so interesting and nuanced”.

Fonda told her 1.4 million Instagram followers: “I’ve never seen a show like I May Destroy You created by and starring Michaela Coel.

“It is so interesting and nuanced that I haven’t seen the full first season (because only 7 episodes have aired) and have already watched all 7 of them 3 times to catch all the subtleties.

“Most of the a-ha moments are delivered with no dialogue and I’m finding that the meaning of a lot of scenes only dawns on you the next day.

“It’s sexy, sensual, funny, and deeply moving, addressing issues of sexual assault and rape in a way that we’ve never seen before.”

She concluded: “Michaela is a deep talent, a true shape shifter.”

Fonda is the latest famous figure to share their love of the programme, after Adele hailed it as “the best thing” she had seen on British television “for years”.

Bafta-award winning Coel plays London-based writer Arabella in the series.