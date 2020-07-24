Ellie Goulding lands third UK number one album

Ellie Goulding has topped the UK album chart for the third time.

Brightest Blue finished ahead of two posthumous albums by US rappers.

Juice Wrld’s Legends Never Die was second in the Official Charts Company rankings, while Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon was third.

Ellie Goulding has topped the UK album chart for a third time (Lia Toby/PA)

Goulding has previously topped the album chart with her 2010 debut Lights and her 2014 release Halcyon.

Her third album Delirium also reached third in the rankings in 2015.

Goulding told the Official Charts Company: “Thank you so much for making my album number one. Honestly, I can’t even tell you how much it means to me.

“Thank you so much for your support over the years and just always.”

Fourth place went to Bob Dylan’s Rough And Rowdy Ways, while Gaslighter by US country music group The Chicks came fifth.

It is the first album in 14 years from the band, who recently dropped the word Dixie from their name in an apparent response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Joel Corry topped the singles chart with Head & Heart featuring MNEK (Official Charts Company/PA)

First place in the singles chart went to Head & Heart by Joel Corry featuring MNEK, earning both acts their first number one.

The song attracted 68,000 chart sales, including 7.5 million streams.

Corry told the Official Charts Company: “Thank you to everyone who has supported Head & Heart, this is literally the best moment of my life.

“I hope this track brings you some good times this summer.”

Savage Love by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo was second, while Rockstar by DaBaby and Roddy Ricch came third.