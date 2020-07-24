Billie Eilish teases new music release coming next week

Billie Eilish has appeared to tease an upcoming release of new music.

The singer, 18, shared the news with her 4.6 million Twitter followers.

She wrote: “Billie Eilish – ‘My Future’. Out next Thursday.”

Billie Eilish – “my future”Out next Thursday — billie eilish (@billieeilish) July 24, 2020

In February, Eilish topped the UK charts with her James Bond theme No Time To Die, becoming only the second artist to do so in nearly 60 years.

She wrote the song with brother and co-writer Finneas O’Connell, Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr.

Eilish also swept the four major prizes at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was released last year.

The apparent announcement that she will be releasing new music was met with joy from her fans online.

One wrote: “Can’t wait for Billie Elish’s new song to come out on Thursday!”

Another said: “Somebody build me a time machine I can’t wait that long.”