Advertising
Sir Patrick Stewart discusses his Coronation Street appearance
He said that starring in the programme made his parents ‘very happy’.
Sir Patrick Stewart has said that appearing on Coronation Street in the 1960s convinced his parents that he could have a career in acting.
He was played a clip on the BBC’s The One Show of his performance as a fireman in the soap which showed him entering someone’s house to put out a blaze.
He told the programme he took the part after signing a contract with the Royal Shakespeare Company.
“They had nothing for me to do and I was free and up came this little appearance in Coronation Street and does it get any more significant than that? I think not,” Sir Patrick said.
“More than anything else it made my parents very happy.
“At last they saw that I might possibly have a career being an actor.”
The clip shows Sir Patrick marching into a home where a table and chairs are alight alongside a group of other firemen.
Advertising
In the scene, he said to the occupant: “Aye, well it looks like you’ve had a bit of a mess, to be sure, but then you have had a fire, you know.”
The Star Trek star also discussed his recent landmark birthday during his appearance on The One Show.
“I was 80 a week last Monday and honestly, I don’t know what happened,” he said.
“The last thing I remember, I was 40.”
He added: “What I have learned is it is very difficult to become 80 but it is very nice being 80.”
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.