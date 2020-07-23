Jonathan Ross to showcase new comedy talent with ITV show

Jonathan Ross has said he is looking forward to “finally leaving my front room” to host a new showcase for up-and-coming stand-up comedians.

Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club will aim to recreate the atmosphere of a small comedy venue while they are currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will be filmed within Covid guidelines.

Each new 30-minute episode – which will air on ITV later this year – will see four new faces perform a short set, while more established names will get the opportunity to try out new material.

Ross said: “Apart from the excuse to wear make-up, my favourite part of this job has always been giving exciting new talent a platform to show off their skills.

“The excitement and joy in seeing a new face come out and deliver memorable comedy is a wonderful feeling, and we want to make sure as many people as possible get to experience it.

“There’s so much incredible comedy talent around at the moment with all too few opportunities to do what they do best. I’m very much looking forward to giving these acts the exposure they deserve, having a good laugh and finally leaving my front room.”

Tom Barrett, executive producer for production company Hotsauce TV, said: “Not only are we incredibly excited about giving our finest emerging comedians the exposure they deserve, we’re also looking forward to giving our viewers a taste of the excitement, anarchy and fun of a night out at an intimate comedy club.”