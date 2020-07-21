Kate Garraway provides an update on husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway has revealed nurses told her that her stricken husband Derek Draper looked “focused and engaged” when they put Good Morning Britain on for him.

The 52-year-old was admitted to hospital in March after being diagnosed with coronavirus, and remains seriously ill.

Garraway returned to Good Morning Britain last week after taking time off while her husband was in intensive care and had told viewers that nurses planned to put the show on for him to try to stimulate a response.

'They felt he looked focused.' Kate Garraway shares an update about husband Derek Draper as she tells @benshephard what happened when the nurses put Good Morning Britain on yesterday morning. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WvuAuDj4RA — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 21, 2020

Speaking during Tuesday’s programme, Garraway said: “He is stable and actually yesterday I spoke to the nurses and they said they had put Good Morning Britain on and they felt he looked, because his eyes are open, he looked focused. He looked focused and engaged on it.”

The 53-year-old presenter joked with co-host Ben Shephard “They didn’t say whether it was me or you”, and admitted she found the news “very emotional”.

She said: “We don’t know whether it’s the movement of the light, or whether it’s the familiar voice. So, good morning, Derek, if you are watching.

“We’re all sending you lots of love, everyone here is sending you lots of love.”

She added: “So there you go, your own personal Good Morning Britain.”

Garraway said Draper, the father of her two children, had endured a “tough week” following “big falls” in his blood pressure and swelling in his legs.