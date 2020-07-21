Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts to star in Netflix’s Leave The World Behind

Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts will reunite to star in Netflix drama Leave The World Behind.

The Hollywood actors, who starred together in 1993 legal thriller The Pelican Brief, are set to appear in the movie adaptation of Rumaan Alam’s upcoming novel of the same name.

Leave The World Behind tells a “magnetic story about two families, strangers to each other, who are forced together on a long weekend gone terribly wrong”, according to Netflix.

Roberts, who won the best actress Oscar for Erin Brockovich, will play the mother of one family while Washington, a best actor winner for his portrayal of a corrupt police officer in Training Day, stars as the father of the other.

Leave The World Behind will explore themes of parenthood, race and class, Netflix said.

It will be written and directed by Sam Esmail, best known for his work on TV series such as Mr Robot and Homecoming.