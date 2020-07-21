Anna Calvi among additions to Mercury Prize judging panel

Anna Calvi has joined the judging panel for the 2020 Mercury Prize.

The singer-songwriter, who composed the score for the fifth series of Peaky Blinders, has been nominated at the prestigious awards on three occasions and featured as a judge twice – in 2012 and 2015.

Also new on the panel for the event is broadcaster and DJ Gemma Cairney, who presents shows on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio 6 Music.

Annie Mac, Supergrass frontman Gaz Coombes, Jamie Cullum, Jorja Smith and Vice.com’s editorial director Tshepo Mokoena are among those returning to judge the annual prize.

Grime star Stormzy featured on the 2019 judging panel but is absent this year.

This year’s shortlist of 12 will be announced on Lauren Laverne’s show on BBC Radio 6 Music from 10.30am to 11.30am on Thursday.

The programme will also feature interviews with some of the artists.

Last year’s prize saw rapper Dave scoop the accolade for his debut album Psychodrama, fending off competition from nominees including Slowthai, The 1975, Little Simz and Foals.

The evening saw Slowthai make headlines by taking an effigy of Boris Johnson’s head on stage and declaring “f*** Boris Johnson”.

Mercury Prize chairman David Wilkinson said: “This has been a difficult and challenging year, so we are grateful to all the artists and labels that have supported the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize by entering their albums.

“Thanks also to the hardworking judges who have spent the last few months in lockdown listening to all the albums that were entered.

“Creatively the past year has been an amazing year for British music – so choosing just 12 albums of the year will be tough for the judging team.

“We’re looking forward to this year’s shortlist being announced by Lauren Laverne on her BBC Radio 6 Music show on July 23.”

The Mercury Prize is also working with YouTube Music as their digital music partner, to host a playlist featuring the 12 shortlisted artists and albums.