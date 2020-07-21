Afrobeats chart to launch in UK

A new chart for afrobeats music is set to be launched in the UK.

The weekly Official Charts Company rankings will give a rundown of the top 20 songs in the genre.

The Official UK Afrobeats Chart will be compiled using UK sales and streaming data from more than 9,000 outlets.

“The genre is a force to be reckoned with, it's about time there was an Official Afrobeats Chart…" Artists react to the new Official #AfrobeatsChart, launching this week: https://t.co/WcKUWsKyns — Official Charts (@officialcharts) July 21, 2020

Afrobeats artist Mista Silva said: “I believe that the rise of afrobeats has played a massive role in shaping the music scene within the UK and across the globe.

“For the last 10 years it has provided inspiration, confidence in identity, confidence in culture and pushed the boundaries of the music industry.

“It’s beautiful to see the growth and exciting to see where it goes.”

Afrobeats musicians including Burna Boy, Mr Eazi and Wizkid have achieved recent success in the UK.

Mr Eazi (Matt Crossick/PA)

Official Charts Company chief executive Martin Talbot said: “This fast-growing genre is having an increasingly powerful impact on the music landscape right now, both in the UK and further afield, through artists including the likes of NSG, J Hus and Burna Boy.

“We’re thrilled to be helping cast a spotlight on this success through the development of the genre’s own dedicated weekly chart.”

The first chart ranking will be unveiled on Sunday on BBC Radio 1Xtra during The Official UK Afrobeats Show from 1pm.

The chart will thereafter be revealed weekly at 2pm via a Spotify playlist.