Little Mix’s new talent show coming to BBC One in autumn

Showbiz | Published:

Little Mix The Search will see the band members create and mentor new groups.

Little Mix’s new TV talent competition will be broadcast on BBC One this autumn.

The programme – called Little Mix The Search – will see the former X Factor winners create and mentor new bands.

The series is being made with coronavirus guidelines in place and the groups will live together while gaining access to voice coaches, songwriters and producers.

Little Mix will mentor new groups in the series (David Parry/PA)

Little Mix band members Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock will star in the programme.

Thirlwall said: “The auditions were great fun to film.

“So much talent auditioned for the show that it was genuinely tough to decide who should go through. There are lots of twists and turns.”

The Audio and Radio Industry Awards – London
Chris Ramsey will host the programme (Lia Toby/PA)

It has previously been announced that comedian Chris Ramsey will host the programme.

Edwards said: “We can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on because it’s so good.

“This show is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

