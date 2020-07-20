Jonathan Ross and Catherine Tate star in ZSL fundraising video

Comedians including Jonathan Ross, Catherine Tate and Meera Syal have starred in a video which aims to raise funds for the Zoological Society of London.

The comedians feature in a television advert for the conservation charity which sees them do voiceovers for animals including a giraffe and a gorilla.

ZSL, which runs London and Whipsnade zoos, is attempting to raise money after being badly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Alan Carr, Dane Baptiste, Shazia Mirza and Bill Bailey also feature in the appeal.

Bailey said: “I knew ZSL and its two zoos were struggling with the devastating effects of the pandemic, and I wanted to help in any way I could.

“I was delighted to voice Bob the tamarin to support their appeal, as it’s for an excellent cause.

“I also think Bob and I are quite similar, we both share a certain joie de vivre, and have eccentric facial hair.”

Bill Bailey is among the comedians backing the appeal (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough warned last week that the charity is facing “extinction”.

ZSL director general Dominic Jermey said: “The closure of London and Whipsnade zoos put us under immense financial pressure; we’re fighting our biggest challenge in our 200-year history.

“The situation ZSL is facing is anything but funny.

“But we know that building a connection between people and wildlife is vital to generate understanding and support.

“We’re hoping this light-hearted approach, supported by an incredible array of comedians who have generously donated their voices to our campaign, will get people smiling and donating.”

He added that although zoos were able to reopen last month as lockdown restrictions were eased, ZSL is still “struggling”.