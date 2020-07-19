August Alsina drops new song Entanglements after Jada Pinkett Smith revelation

Singer August Alsina has put his own spin on the word “entanglement” with his new single, which appears to refer to his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

The actress used the word when she confirmed she had had a relationship with the musician during her marriage to Will Smith.

On his new track with Rick Ross, he sings: “The definition of entanglement is when you tangle in the sheets.”

In a surprise episode of her Red Table Talk show last week, the 48-year-old sat down with her husband, 51, to address recent rumours regarding the status of their relationship.

The Smiths, who met on the set of Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, have been married since 1997 and share two children, Jaden and Willow.

Pinkett Smith said she and Alsina had become friends some four years ago when she and Smith were separated.

Hollywood star Smith recalled their split, saying: “We decided we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I will go figure out how to make myself happy.”

Pinkett Smith continued: “From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August,” before adding that she did not look at her time with Alsina as a “transgression”.

She also revealed that the rapper decided to “break all communication” with her and that they have not talked since.

Later in the episode, Smith admitted there was a point where he thought he would never speak to her again.

“The fact that I am speaking to you again is a miracle,” he said before laughing.

Alsina has since said he has not watched the whole episode of the talk show but agreed with her use of the word “entanglement”.