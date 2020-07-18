Nick Jonas shares birthday tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas has shared a tribute to his wife Priyanka Chopra on her 38th birthday.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 27, said he is so grateful the pair found each other.

Sharing a photo in which she is seated in his lap smiling down at him as they look in each other eyes, he wrote: “I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby.

“You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful.”

The couple married in India in December 2018 with a Western wedding and then a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day. They also held several wedding receptions.

In May, Jonas celebrated the two-year anniversary of their first date and wrote: “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing.

“I love you babe. Happy two years @priyankachopra.”