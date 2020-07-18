Jennifer Garner shows off carpentry skills to create home dunk tank

Jennifer Garner has put her DIY skills to the test by creating a dunk tank for her garden.

The 13 Going On 30 star – who shares daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, eight, with ex-husband Ben Affleck – posted a video of herself crafting the wooden apparatus at home.

In the clip, she can be seen donning safety goggles before cutting the wood, using string to attach the tipping bucket and painting the target to throw the ball at.

She later sat beneath her own contraption while someone threw the ball to tip the bucket of water all over here.

As she was covered in water, she celebrated the triumph of her carpentry and said: “Where are my kids?!”

She captioned the video: “Sometimes…you need a dunk tank.”

Garner frequently shares videos showing off her cooking and gardening skills.