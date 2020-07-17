Time Out founder Tony Elliott dies aged 73

The founder of entertainment and listings magazine Tony Elliott has died aged 73.

He had been suffering from lung cancer “for a long time”, according to a statement from the company’s chief executive Julio Bruno on LinkedIn.

Elliott founded the magazine in 1968 during his summer vacation from Keele University and produced its first edition on his mother’s kitchen table in Kensington, according to Time Out’s website.

With great sadness we announce that Time Out’s visionary founder Tony Elliott passed away on 16th July, after a long illness. A tireless champion of city culture, his life and work inspired millions of people and he will be sorely missed. Tony, Time Out salutes you! pic.twitter.com/B6fG9zcz0U — Time Out London (@TimeOutLondon) July 17, 2020

The magazine subsequently branched out to cover major cities across the globe.

A statement from Time Out said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Time Out’s founder Tony Elliott passed away on July 16, after a long illness.

“Tony was a visionary publisher, a tireless champion of city culture and a staunch friend.

“He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and colleagues.

“His life and his work inspired millions of people who did not have the good fortune to know him personally.”

The magazine’s first post-lockdown print edition, which will be published next month, will be a special issue dedicated to Elliott, the statement added.

Mr Bruno added that Elliott “would not allow” his illness to stop him.

“It was remarkable to see,” he said.

“He kept looking at the world with those inquisitive eyes, with that innate curiosity that very few possess in such measure.

“And he was so very proud of his baby until the end: Time Out.”