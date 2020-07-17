Stephen Mangan: I’ll be in more sketches at this year’s TV craft awards

Stephen Mangan has said he will feature in more sketches at this year’s British Academy Television Craft Awards.

The actor and comedian is returning to host the event for the ninth time but this year it will be a digital-only ceremony.

The 52-year-old said: “This year’s format has meant there’s more scope for sketches, so we’ve really gone to town.

“I play several characters and sing this year. It may be very hard to tell they are all played by me (it won’t) but they are!”

Stephen Mangan in pyjama bottoms, filming the British Academy Television Craft Awards (British Academy Television Craft Awards/PA)

Mangan quipped about a snap of himself presenting in his pyjama bottoms: “I think we’ve all been caught out by Zoom. Let’s move on.”

He said: “The Baftas are a great chance to reflect on the past year in television and this year will be no different. There’s plenty to talk about!”

Asked about his thoughts on the biggest TV moment from the 12 months, he said: “I think the Emily Maitlis interview of Prince Andrew was astonishing, for many reasons.”

– The Bafta TV Craft Awards air at 7pm on Friday on the Bafta YouTube channel and Bafta’s Facebook page.