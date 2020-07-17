Nick Tilsley’s former flame Natasha Blakeman to return to Coronation Street

A former flame of Coronation Street’s Nick Tilsley is set to return to the cobbles and put strain on his relationship.

A chance encounter at the hospital with ex-girlfriend Natasha Blakeman will see the pair reunited 10 years after Natasha left a heartbroken Nick (Ben Price) behind in Weatherfield.

The former couple began a relationship in 2010 but he later dumped her, and even when she discovered she was pregnant with his child he refused to take her back, resulting in her terminating the pregnancy.

The couple had a turbulent relationship (ITV)

When Nick came round to the idea of fatherhood and asked her to take him back she did, but kept the news of the abortion a secret until his mother Gail (Helen Worth) found out and told a devastated Nick, who left Natasha.

Natasha took an overdose but was found by Nick, and shortly afterwards she left Weatherfield in the back of a cab.

Actress Rachel Leskovac has returned to the set this week to reprise the role.

Natasha’s arrival will stir up trouble in Nick’s current relationship with Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson).

The couple are struggling with her son Oliver’s diagnosis with life-threatening mitochondrial disease and Nick has been finding it hard to know how to help Leanne.

Nick will start to feel increasingly sidelined as Leanne and her ex Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) are forced to make difficult decisions about Oliver’s treatment.

On a visit to the hospital in the early autumn Nick will be surprised to see his ex Natasha. The pair catch up on the news of the past decade, but Nick is reluctant to tell Leanne about the chance meeting.

Leskovac said: “I am very excited and proud to be welcomed back to Coronation Street, especially as so many old friends are still there. It’s always great to be able to return to a character to explore a whole new path for them.”