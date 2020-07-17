Advertising
British Academy Television Craft Awards winners
The digital awards ceremony took place on Friday evening.
Chernobyl was the biggest winner at the British Academy Television Craft Awards after securing wins in seven categories.
It was also a good night for His Dark Materials, which won two awards.
Here is a selection of winners in some of the main categories:
Special award – Nicky Sargent and Vikki Dunn, The Farm Group
Breakthrough talent – Aisling Bea, This Way Up
Costume design – Odile Dicks-Mireaux, Chernobyl
Director: factual – Arthur Cary, The Last Survivors
Director: fiction – Johan Renck, Chernobyl
Director: multi-camera – Janet Fraser Cook, Glastonbury 2019
Writer: comedy – Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats
Writer: drama – Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Original music – Hildur Gudnadottir, Chernobyl
