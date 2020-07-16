Kanye 2020 committee files paperwork with US electoral agency

A political committee named Kanye 2020 has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), possibly adding support to Kanye West’s claim he is running for president.

The statement organisation form states West is the committee’s candidate in November’s election and lists his ranch in Wyoming as its address.

The FEC, the agency which enforces campaign finance law in the US, told the PA news agency it does not comment on individual cases and could not confirm if West was involved but pointed to its review policy for “filings which may be false or fictitious”.

Kanye West has claimed he is running for president (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A representative for the musician and fashion designer has been contacted for comment.

Andre Bodiford is listed as the Kanye 2020 treasurer, though there was no answer when the PA news agency called the attached phone number.

Hours after the FEC form was filed, the Oklahoma State Election Board said West had qualified for the general election ballot in the state.

Wednesday was the deadline for independent presidential candidates to file statements of candidacy, the board added.

Independent presidential candidate Kanye West has qualified for the General Election ballot in Oklahoma. (Today is Oklahoma's deadline for Independent & Unrecognized Party presidential candidates to file statements of candidacy with their petitions or filing fee.) — Oklahoma State Election Board (@OKelections) July 15, 2020

But the FEC says that deadline has passed in many states including key battlegrounds such as North Carolina and New Hampshire.

But West could still register as an independent in Wyoming, where the cut off is August 25.

While the Kanye 2020 committee has filed the statement organisation form, also known as FEC Form 1, the next step would be filing a statement of candidacy, or FEC Form 2, the FEC said.

That is filed when an individual has raised or spent more than 5,000 dollars (about £3,900) in campaign activity, triggering candidacy status.

No record of a Kanye 2020 FEC Form 2 appears online.

West, 43, announced he was running for president on July 5. He tweeted: “We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.”

He offered more details about his platform in an interview with Forbes magazine and said he is anti-abortion, anti-vaccination and pro-school prayer.

On July 9 West, who appears to have dropped his support for Donald Trump, urged people to register to vote and shared a video of himself doing so for the first time.