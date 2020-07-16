Jenni Falconer unveiled as face and voice of new running app

TV and radio presenter Jenni Falconer has been unveiled as the voice of a new running app designed to get people active.

The broadcaster will front Start 2 Run Coach, which is billed as being ideal for runners of all levels.

The app, which launches on Thursday, will feature Falconer’s Scottish burr encouraging runners during their jog and providing tips and pointers on how to improve.

Broadcaster Jenni Falconer has been unveiled as the voice of a new running app (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

Falconer, herself a keen runner, said: “Start 2 Run is perfect for complete beginners and people who have started running during lockdown and hit the 5K distance.

“Running has become a lifeline for so many of us – as our daily exercise and a way of getting some fresh air. For many people, building up to a 5K or just beginning to jog short distances has shown the joy of running and this app is the perfect coaching tool to keep you going.

“For those beginners or intermediate runners who are regular 5K runners or parkrun lovers the app gives training plans to improve your 5K time and get a parkrun PB or reach a longer distance goal.”

Start 2 Run Coach owner Energy Lab says the app has already been downloaded more than 1.6 million times in its home markets of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The app includes a community of users who can help, motivate and support each other while improving their fitness.

The app is available to download now on Apple and Android smartphone devices.