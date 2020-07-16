EastEnders star Tameka Empson reveals surprise news on Loose Women

EastEnders actress Tameka Empson has revealed she has had a baby.

The star, 43, welcomed a boy while on a break from her role as Kim Fox in the BBC One soap.

She told ITV’s Loose Women: “I’ve been contributing to the human race… I have a baby boy, a bouncing baby boy.”

Asked about keeping her baby news a secret, she said: “It wasn’t so much deliberate. I just wanted to enjoy it. A baby comes and you want to enjoy it before everyone says, ‘How’s he doing… etc’.”

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant added: “But now he’s here and he’s loud!”.

She also hinted at her character’s return to Albert Square, telling Loose Women: “By the end of the year, stay tuned! Not quite sure just yet, but I’ll be back!”.

Empson will appear on EastEnders spin-off Secrets From The Square, which has been filling the gap in the TV schedules after filming was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming of the BBC soap resumed at the end of June with new social distancing measures in place.