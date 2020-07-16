Derren Brown to surprise an ‘unsuspecting viewer’ to mark 20 years of television

Derren Brown will surprise an “unsuspecting viewer” to mark 20 years on television

The illusionist, 49, is planning a new live stunt to celebrate his small-screen milestone.

And the “mind-blowing feat” will air in a two-hour Channel 4 “celebratory” special, dedicated to the star.

Tom Beck, the broadcaster’s head of live events and commissioning editor for entertainment, said: “Mind-blowing to watch, mildly terrifying to work with, Derren is a complete genius.

“His body of work over the last 20 years is unparalleled in its range, ambition and sheer entertainment value.

“We’re proud to have been his home for two decades and I’m very excited – and mildly terrified – to see how he’s planning to celebrate.”

Brown will perform his latest stunt and surprise one unsuspecting viewer on the night, but details are being kept under wraps.

Viewers will also be able to vote for Brown’s biggest moment from over the years, from the likes of Russian Roulette Live, to correctly predicting the National Lottery result.

The psychological illusionist will reveal some of the “heart-pounding moments” from his previous stunts and give viewers a glimpse of the logistics involved.

Brown said: “Twenty years! That was quick. And what a treat to be given this night by the broadcaster that has been so very supportive and nurturing over that time… It’s going to be a fun night.”

Viewers will be able to choose from a shortlist of five of Brown’s favourites – Russian Roulette, The Heist, Hero at 30,000ft, Apocalypse and Pushed to the Edge.

The vote will open in the weeks before the show – Derren Brown, 20 Years of Mind Control: Live. It will air this summer.