Demi Moore blames ex-husband Bruce Willis for controversial bathroom furnishings

Demi Moore has blamed her ex-husband Bruce Willis for design features in the home where she is isolating which have gone viral.

The actress discussed the design of her bathroom on the Late Night With Seth Meyers programme after images of her recording a podcast in a bathroom with a thick brown carpet and a sofa were widely shared.

Moore said the design was a “Bruce Willis choice”.

She added that the house is in the mountains “where it gets very cold”.

“In all of the comments, I was most disappointed that nobody commented that the couch that was in there, which I’m sitting on right now, is a miniature couch,” she added.

Moore spoke to Meyers from the bathroom via videolink and added that she has been recording her Dirty Diana podcast in the room as it has the best acoustics of any in her house.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have been self-isolating with their children in the US (Ian West/PA)

Willis and Moore have been self-isolating together with their children during the pandemic, two decades after splitting.

They were married between 1987 and 2000 and have three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.