The Cube returning with million-pound jackpot

TV game show The Cube is returning with a £1 million jackpot.

Phillip Schofield will be back to host the ITV show, which last aired in 2015, and will now see pairs of contestants, from the same household, take on The Cube.

Schofield said: “The Cube is such a cracking format but, with the players now in teams and a whopping million-pound prize fund, it now means this high-pressure environment has just got tougher.

“I can’t wait to be reunited with the legendary Perspex Cube!”

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “The Cube was a firm favourite with our viewers and now, with a life-changing prize and the chance for players to compete in pairs, the stakes are even higher.

“We look forward to more jaw-dropping moments that will have viewers shouting at the TV from the edge of their seats.”

A well as a million-pound series, there will also be a one-off celebrity special with up to £250,000 for charity.