Alice Levine announces Radio 1 departure

Alice Levine has announced she is leaving BBC Radio 1 after eight years at the station.

The presenter, who also co-hosts the podcast My Dad Wrote A Porno, said in an Instagram post that it was “the end of an era”.

She wrote: “I’ve decided it’s the right time for me to hang up the headphones (not a thing) and say goodbye to Radio 1.

“It‘s nine years since I first walked around the old studios at Yalding House and signed up to start piloting for a show. So many big moments have happened since then and I have met friends for life.

“The team at R1 are the funniest, smartest and most-hardworking. I can’t believe I got to be in the gang for a bit”.

Levine, 34, thanked the colleagues and producers she had worked with saying: “Words can’t do you justice!”

She ended her post by thanking people who had shared their stories on her radio show, adding: “To make jokes all day has just been a gift of a job!”.

Levine first joined Radio 1 in January 2013 to present a show with Phil Taggart in the “John Peel slot” from 10pm to midnight on Mondays to Thursdays. She currently hosts the 11am to 3pm weekend show with Dev Griffin.

The station said: “We’ll be saying goodbye to the wonderful @thisisalicelevine next month after eight years at Radio 1.

“We’ll miss you Alice, wishing you all the very best for the future.”

Her departure follows Maya Jama’s announcement in May not to renew her contract with the station after June.