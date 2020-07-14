Michaela Coel considering her next TV project after I May Destroy You

Michaela Coel says she is thinking about her next TV project after I May Destroy You.

Coel, 32, has had a hit with with the drama, which she created, co-directed and also stars in, about the aftermath of sexual assault.

Asked whether she had plans for what would come next, she told the Obsessed With… podcast: “There might be a little something on my mind.

“It is in the back of my mind and I keep telling this idea to wait because we’ve got to finish giving birth to I May Destroy You before I start thinking about having other children!”

She urged fans to rewatch the BBC One series for lots of hidden plot details.

“There are Easter eggs littered all over that show and I think you have to rewatch and rewatch and rewatch to really begin enjoying it,” she said.



And she added: “I love every single character in the show … I spent two and a half years writing these humans, how could I not love them?”

“I had to fall in love with these characters even when that was really difficult and I had to love myself even when that was really difficult.”

Michaela Coel’s episode of Obsessed With I May Destroy You is available now on BBC Sounds