Katie Price gives update on son Harvey

Katie Price has said her son Harvey is still in intensive care, but that he is being “brave and strong”.

Eighteen-year-old Harvey suffers from partial blindness, Prader-Willi syndrome, autism, and learning and behavioural difficulties, as a result of a rare genetic disorder.

TV star Price, 42, tweeted on Sunday to say he had been admitted to hospital.

On Tuesday, she posted an update on Instagram as she thanked people for their messages.

She wrote: “Hey Thank you for all your messages , I can confirm Harvey still in intensive care , he is more comfortable, it’s hard as due to limited visiting hours and covid I can’t be by his bed side , but he is being brave and strong , and able to face time him , I’ve let him know he has so much love and support and thank you”.

I can confirm that Harvey is in intensive care and in the best hands. I would like to thank the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable. pic.twitter.com/5ykLyTk82q — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) July 12, 2020

In her tweet on Sunday, she wrote: “I can confirm that Harvey is in intensive care and in the best hands. I would like to thank the ambulance services and the hospital staff for the quick response and making him stable.”

Her ex-husband, Kieran Hayler, was among the people commenting on her latest Instagram update, and posted a red heart emoji.

Harvey’s half-brother Junior, 15, wrote “Love you Harv” followed by a heart emoji.

Earlier this month, Price gave evidence to the Petitions Committee as part of its Parliamentary inquiry into online abuse.

The model and businesswoman detailed the abuse directed online at Harvey, and told of the emotional toll it had taken on her too.

In addition, she also recently announced that Harvey would be the subject of an upcoming BBC film, which will explore the realities of raising a disabled child as they approach adulthood.

Price said of the programme: “For the first time I will be taking you behind the closed doors of mine and Harvey’s world – experience a day in the life and what the future will look like for him and me, this is how we roll in Katie Price: Harvey & Me.”