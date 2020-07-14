Advertising
Countdown stars practice social distancing as show returns to the studio
Hosts Nick Hewer and Rachel Riley have been pictured back at work.
Countdown has returned to the studio and resumed filming, Channel 4 has revealed.
Hosts Nick Hewer and Rachel Riley have been pictured back at work, alongside Dictionary Corner stalwart Susie Dent and new contestants.
Social-distancing guidelines were adhered to during filming, Channel 4 said.
Alongside a picture of the stars back in the studio, Channel 4 said: “Great news! @C4Countdown has returned to the studio. Following social distancing guidelines of course.
“We look forward to seeing @Nick_Hewer @RachelRileyRR and @susie_dent back on air with new shows on Channel 4 soon.”
Hewer, 76, is in the vulnerable category due to his age, but told the Mirror in May he was planning on returning to work as “nothing will stop Countdown”.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.