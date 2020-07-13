The Streets paving way for first number one album in a decade

The Streets are on course for their first number one album in more than a decade with the new mixtape None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive.

The record leads the race to top the charts by almost 3,000 chart sales, leading on vinyl formats.

The rap project, led by Mike Skinner, has topped the Official Albums Chart twice before with 2004’s A Grand Don’t Come For Free and 2006’s The Hardest Way To Make A Living.

NONE OF US ARE GETTING OUT OF THIS LIFE ALIVEhttps://t.co/DsW2YBB3wH pic.twitter.com/qPtr68uXEY — Mike Skinner (@mikeskinnerltd) July 10, 2020

Juice Wrld’s posthumous third studio album Legends Never Die is close behind in the second spot, according to the Official Chart Update and is the most streamed album so far this week.

Australian rock band DMA’S are heading for their highest-charting album in the UK with The Glow in the third spot, while Laura Marling is heading for number four with Song For Our Daughter.

Pop Smoke’s posthumous Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon rounds out the top five as it looks to slip from second place.

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright could claim his first UK top 10 album for eight years with Unfollow The Rules, which is currently at nine.