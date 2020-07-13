Richard and Judy relaunch writing competition

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan have relaunched their competition for unpublished writers.

The winner of the competition, which has been run in previous years, will see their manuscript published.

In addition to a deal with Welbeck Publishing, the winner will receive at least £10,000.

Madeley said entries are welcome across a range of genres (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Madeley said: “Across a wide range of genres, including crime, historical, romance or contemporary, we want to hear your stories and give one talented writer the joy of seeing their novel in print.

“We know how testing the last few months have been for everyone, so if you’ve been motivated to write – or just want to dust off that manuscript in your bottom drawer – send us your submissions.”

Previous winners include Sweet Little Lies by Caz Frear and Amy Snow by Tracy Rees.

Entries are open until August 14 and the winner will be announced in October.

Fiction publisher Jon Elek, of Welbeck Publishing, said: “There are few preconditions to writing great fiction, but time is probably the most important.

“Though our circumstances have all varied during the months of national quarantine, it seemed to us that many aspiring writers throughout the country might finally have had a chance to spend some serious time with their novels – either starting one, finishing one, or editing one.

“Perhaps, in some cases, all three.

“We want to find the best book, publish it, and make it a bestseller.”

Entries can be submitted at richardandjudy.co.uk/rjbestseller.