Celebrity presenters announced for British Academy Television Craft Awards

Comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Richard Ayoade are among the celebrity presenters who will be taking part virtually in this year’s digital only ceremony for the British Academy Television Craft Awards.

This year’s ceremony on July 17 will be hosted by Stephen Mangan from a “socially-distanced” studio, with nominees and winners joining him virtually to accept their awards.

The Television Craft Awards, which celebrate technical achievement, were originally due to take place in April, but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Romesh Ranganathan will be one of the famous faces dialling in virtually on July 17 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

This year’s Bafta Special Award, one of Bafta’s highest accolades, will be given to Nicky Sargent and Vikki Dunn, founding directors of The Farm Group.

The duo will be honoured in “recognition of their exceptional careers and dedication to the field of television post-production”, Bafta said.

The Farm Group, who specialise in post production, has worked on projects including BBC series The Salisbury Poisonings, as well as another BBC project, Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You.

Bafta chief executive Amanda Berry said: “The last few months have presented a challenge to the television industry like no other, with many of the talented people who make the shows we love unable to work and worrying about their future.

“We’re delighted to recognise their achievements, and give those working behind-the-camera a moment in the spotlight to celebrate their incredible artistry.

“Our nominees represent the very best of British and international talent from across the industry and although the Awards may look different this year, we’re proud to be able to acknowledge and support such fantastic work.”

ONE WEEK TO GO to the 2020 #BAFTATV Craft Awards! Join @StephenMangan for an award ceremony with a difference at 7pm on BAFTA Facebook or YouTube? https://t.co/Rtwie9xm87 pic.twitter.com/3vFjNfO50R — BAFTA (@BAFTA) July 10, 2020

This year’s awards will also recognise casting directors for the first time.

The British Academy Television Craft Awards will be streamed on Bafta’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page from 7pm on July 17.