Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo heading for third week at top of UK singles chart

Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo are heading for their third week at the top of the UK singles chart.

Their song Savage Love currently leads the provisional Official Charts Company rankings.

The song started life as a melody on social media platform TikTok made by 17-year-old New Zealander Jawsh 685, before Derulo wrote lyrics to the tune.

The pair currently lead Rockstar by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, which is in second place.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga’s Rain On Me currently sits third in the rankings, which are based on preliminary sales and streaming data.

Three songs from the late rapper Juice Wrld’s posthumous album Legends Never Die are currently among the top 20 in the charts.

His song Come & Go, which features Marshmello, is the best placed at number 10.

DJ and producer Joel Corry is on course to land his third top 10 UK single in less than a year with Head & Heart, which features MNEK and is ranked in sixth place.

The final Official Charts Company rankings will be unveiled on Friday.