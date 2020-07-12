Helen Mirren, Liam Gallagher and Simon Pegg donate items to charity auction

Dame Helen Mirren, Liam Gallagher, Simon Pegg and Paloma Faith are among the celebrities who have donated items to a charity auction.

Sunglasses worn by Dame Helen and a signed tambourine belonging to former Oasis singer Gallagher will be up for sale as part of Oxfam’s coronavirus response appeal.

Cufflinks worn by Star Wars star Pegg to the UK premiere of The Force Awakens and a pair of singer Faith’s shoes will also go under the hammer.

Dame Helen has donated a pair of sunglasses (Helen Mirren/Oxfam/PA)

Pegg said: “You can’t beat a set of Star Wars-related cufflinks worn by Unkar Plutt himself – especially ones that raise money for Oxfam – so get bidding to raise funds for people battling coronavirus around the world.”

DJ Fatboy Slim has donated an amplifier, while Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones has donated a silver sequined jumpsuit.

Fee Gilfeather, from Oxfam, said: “Generous donations like these generate vital funds for Oxfam’s work fighting poverty and helping protect some of the world’s poorest communities from coronavirus – at a time when the pandemic is making many people more vulnerable than ever.

Pegg donated a pair of cufflinks (Simon Pegg/Oxfam/PA)

“Many people have had a clear-out during lockdown and it’s great that the celebrities and artists are donating these items to Oxfam with the benefit of raising money for our coronavirus appeal, as well as protecting the planet.

“Donating clothes to Oxfam gives garments a chance of a new life, instead of being destined to a landfill.”

The online auction launched on Sunday and is open for a week.