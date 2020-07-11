Rosie Ramsey says she has been an ’emotional wreck’ during her pregnancy

Rosie Ramsey has said she has been an “emotional wreck” after finding out her and comedian husband Chris are expecting a baby.

In a video posted on Instagram, she revealed she had been feeling “anxious” after her last pregnancy ended in a miscarriage.

Rosie previously revealed on Friday that her and Chris, who host the Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed podcast, are expecting their second child together.

(Ian West/PA)

On Saturday, she said they had been “overwhelmed” by the support they had received, adding she is “just really excited and an emotional wreck 24/7 at the minute”.

“Our last 12-week scan with our pregnancy, it wasn’t great,” Rosie said.

“We had a miscarriage so I have been anxious and I don’t think I realised how anxious I was until I had the scan and everything was OK.

“Knowing that everything’s OK, it is the biggest release and relief in the world and I’m just going to try and enjoy it now.”

Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed sees Rosie and Chris, who starred in Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, discuss intimate details of their lives and chat to celebrity guests.

On Saturday, the pair took home the listeners’ choice prize, which is voted for by the public, at the British Podcast Awards after a record 229,000 votes were cast.