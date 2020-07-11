Dermot O’Leary discusses life as new father to his ‘brilliant’ son

Dermot O’Leary has discussed life as a new parent, saying he and his wife are having a “great time” with their new son.

The TV presenter announced last month that his wife Dee Koppang had given birth to their first child, who they named Kasper.

He opened up about the experience of becoming a new father while interviewing musician James Bay during his BBC Radio 2 show.

O’Leary and Koppang’s son was born last month O’Leary with wife Dee Koppang (Ian West/PA)

When asked by Bay about Kasper, O’Leary said: “Yeah he’s brilliant, we are having a great time.”

He added that he was in “that sort of lovely foggy period of just, kind of sleepless love”.

“We just wake up and go, ‘Eh, this guy’!”

O’Leary added that he is still getting used to having a small child in the house.

“Every now and again you hear noises and you go, what’s that noise?” he said

“And then you go, ‘oh, that’s my child’!”

The X Factor host announced the couple were expecting their first child in February, after almost eight years of marriage.

He shared a photograph of an announcement board with the message: “Koppang O’Leary productions presents ‘New Arrival’, coming soon.”