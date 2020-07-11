Brown Girls Do It Too wins main prize at British Podcast Awards

Deep, Down & Desi: Brown Girls Do It Too has won the main prize at the British Podcast Awards.

The series sees Poppy Jay, Rubina Pabani and Roya Eslami discuss issues around relationships and sex.

The show was named podcast of the year in a virtual ceremony on Saturday, with the award being presented by last year’s winner George The Poet.

It also took home the best sex and relationships podcast award.

The ceremony was hosted by radio presenters Clara Amfo and Rhianna Dhillon.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey’s Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed took home the listeners’ choice award, which is voted for by the public and saw a record 229,000 votes cast.

The podcast sees the couple discuss intimate details of their lives and chat to celebrity guests.

Renay Richardson was awarded the podcast champion award for her work challenging audio companies to take action in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Football pundit and former player Ian Wright won the best sport podcast prize for Football Inside Out: Fifa Women’s World Cup 2019.

The best current affairs podcast award went to the Guardian newspaper’s Today In Focus.

The Guilty Feminist host Deborah Frances-White was given the spotlight award, which recognises a podcast which boasts a sizeable audience.

Her series tackles issues around feminism and has featured comedians such as Sara Pascoe and Felicity Ward.

Comedian David Walliams won the award for best family podcast for his Marvellous Musical, which aims to introduce children to classical music.