Sir Elton John and Stephen Fry back calls for ban on LGBT conversion therapies

Sir Elton John, Stephen Fry and Dua Lipa have backed calls for the Government to ban LGBT conversion therapies.

The trio signed an open letter to Women and Equalities Minister Liz Truss calling for an end to the controversial treatments, which aim to change an individual’s sexuality.

It was sent by the Ban Conversion Therapy campaign group and calls for an end to the treatments “for all lesbian, gay, bi, trans and gender diverse people in the UK”.

Lipa also signed the letter (Ian West/PA)

The letter added: “Any form of counselling or persuading someone to change their sexual orientation or behaviour so as to conform with a heteronormative lifestyle, or their gender identity should be illegal, no matter the reason, religious or otherwise – whatever the person’s age.”

In addition to being signed by musicians Sir Elton and Lipa and actor Fry, Amnesty International UK director Kate Allen, MPs Layla Moran and Angela Eagle and singer Sam Fender also backed the Ban Conversion Therapy campaign.

Fender also backed the campaign (Ian West/PA)

Comedian Katherine Ryan, Bishop of Liverpool Paul Bayes and musicians Paul Weller, Jade Thirlwall and Charli XCX also signed the letter.

Ms Truss has previously said the Government is looking into whether to ban conversion therapies.

Speaking in the Commons last month, she said: “Conversion therapy is a vile, abhorrent practice that we want to stop.

“We have commissioned research to look at the scope of the practice in the UK and we will publish our plans shortly after we receive that research.”