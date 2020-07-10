Paul Weller claims top spot in the UK albums chart

Paul Weller’s new album has shot straight to the top of the UK charts.

The former frontman of The Jam, known as The Modfather, has topped the album chart for the fifth time as a soloist with On Sunset, which debuted this week.

It also means Weller has claimed the top spot in each of the last five decades, when his albums with The Jam and The Style Council are included.

Paul Weller on stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Weller told OfficialCharts.com: “I’m very proud of On Sunset so to have it go in at number one is brilliant.”

US rapper Pop Smoke’s posthumous record Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon came second, while Katherine Jenkins’ Cinema Paradiso ranked third.

Meanwhile in the singles chart, Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo’s Savage Love claimed the top spot for the second week running.

Cinema Paradiso by Jenkins ranked third (Matt Crossick/PA)

Rockstar by DaBaby and Roddy Ricch came second, while Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain On Me ranked third.

AJ Tracey and Mabel’s song West 10 was the week’s highest new entry in seventh place.