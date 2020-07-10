Advertising
In Pictures: Crowds line streets to bid farewell to Dame Vera Lynn
A Spitfire flypast honoured the late singer.
Hundreds of people lined the streets of an East Sussex village to pay tribute to Dame Vera Lynn.
The Forces Sweetheart, who entertained troops with morale-boosting visits to the front line during the Second World War, died aged 103 on June 18.
Mourners gathered in the village of Ditchling as her funeral cortege passed through.
