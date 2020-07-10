In Pictures: Crowds line streets to bid farewell to Dame Vera Lynn

Hundreds of people lined the streets of an East Sussex village to pay tribute to Dame Vera Lynn.

The Forces Sweetheart, who entertained troops with morale-boosting visits to the front line during the Second World War, died aged 103 on June 18.

Mourners gathered in the village of Ditchling as her funeral cortege passed through.

Local residents gather in Ditchling, East Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The funeral cortege was escorted by representatives of the three armed forces (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Members of the public lined the streets (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Dame Vera Lynn’s daughter Virginia Lewis-Jones followed her funeral cortege (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A man salutes the funeral cortege (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Two Spitfires from the Battle of Britain Memorial performed a flypast (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Members of the public crowded into the streets to pay their respects (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A painting on show in memory of the Forces Sweetheart (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A display at the Nutmeg Cafe in Ditchling (Gareth Fuller/PA)