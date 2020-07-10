Holly Willoughby shows fans how she gets herself camera-ready during lockdown

Holly Willoughby has given This Morning fans an inside look at her lockdown grooming routine

The TV star said she hopes it is the last time she will have to go without help from the experts as she got herself camera-ready ahead of her final show before the summer break.

Willoughby shared a sped-up video of her transformation from wet-haired and make-up free, to fully-groomed and ready for the live broadcast.

In the video she can be seen dressed in a The Streets hoodie, drying and brushing her hair before applying her make-up.

She wrote: “109 days of lockdown… missing my @patsyoneillmakeup and @cilerpeksah_hairstylist. Here’s hoping this is the final time I do this …”

The Streets star Mike Skinner appeared to appreciate the tribute, posting a string of black hearts and waves in the comments.