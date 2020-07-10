Holly Willoughby pays tribute to This Morning crew after final show before break

Holly Willoughby has paid emotional tribute to the This Morning team and her co-host Phillip Schofield after filming their final show before the summer break.

Friday saw the pair thank the ITV show’s crew for working behind the scenes during the lockdown, amid a show which saw them arrive in an ice cream van and down glasses of wine.

Writing on Instagram, Willoughby thanked viewers for staying with them across the last 109 days.

She added: “When we began this new way of broadcasting, we had no idea how long we would be able to come in, or whether it would be our last time broadcasting from the studio during lockdown.

“The team have adapted and had plan a, b, c and d in place just in case…Some days we didn’t know If we’d have the content to fill the show, but somehow we always managed it and even had a few laughs along the way.

“You see us, but we feel that you are there with us, every single show. @thismorning holds a mirror up to life and reflects the mood of what we are all feeling.”

Willoughby also thanked the production team, crew and fellow presenters before adding: “But mostly to @schofe for metaphorically holding my hand and reliably being socially distanced shoulder to shoulder with me.

“What a strange time… Feeling incredibly grateful … Huge love, thank you again… See you in September.”

On Friday morning, Willoughby posted a video to Instagram showing how she prepared her hair and make-up before each show, and said she missed her stylist.

Willoughby shared a sped-up video of her transformation from wet-haired and make-up free, to fully-groomed and ready for the early morning live broadcast.

Earlier this year, Schofield revealed he was gay, saying he had “heartbreaking” conversations at home and that his wife Steph had been “incredible”.