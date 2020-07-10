Gordon Ramsay says lockdown showed ‘how much joy’ restaurants give people

Gordon Ramsay has said the lockdown proved “how much joy” people get from restaurants.

The celebrity chef and restaurateur recorded a video message in which he said the coronavirus pandemic has brought the sector “to its knees”.

He added that people working in the industry are ready to “celebrate that London is open for restaurants”.

Ramsay added: “In a time where we are all kept all apart, we really do miss coming together and breaking bread with friends, family and colleagues.”

Restaurants are places where “we create such fun and laughter and memories that last a lifetime”, he said.

The sector was able to resume trading last week following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Ramsay added: “You may have seen me and other talented chefs on your screens but trust me, there are thousands of highly skilled people who you don’t see who all rely on the existence of these restaurants, pubs and bars for their livelihood.

Advertising

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“So please follow the guidelines, maintain a safe distance where possible and always wash your hands regularly.

“Honestly, we are so excited to welcome you back and celebrate that London is open for restaurants.”

The chef has a number of restaurants in the UK including Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill in Mayfair, London.