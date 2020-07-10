Eminem raps about George Floyd and people who will not wear masks

Eminem slams “dirty cops” and people who refuse to wear face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic in his new single.

The collaboration with Kid Cudi, entitled The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady, refers to the death of unarmed black man George Floyd, who was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

It also refers to Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed in February while he was out jogging.

A father and son have since been arrested and face murder and aggravated assault charges.

He raps: “Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

“How the f*** is it that so many cops are dirty?

“Stop, man, please, officer, I’m sorry.

“But I can’t breathe when I got you on top of me.

“Your goddamn knee’s on my carotid artery.”

He also raps: “F***’s going on, man.

“Bunch of halfwits up in office.

“Half of us walking around like a zombie apocalypse.

“Other half are just pissed off and don’t want to wear a mask and they’re just scoffin’.

“And that’s how you end up catchin’ the shit off em.

“I just used the same basket as you shoppin’, now I’m in a f***in’ casket from you coughin’.”

The single was announced by Kid Cudi’s daughter Vada in a video on her father’s Instagram page.