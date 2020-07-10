Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers split after 10 years of marriage

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers have split after 10 years of marriage.

They shared matching statements on their Instagram accounts alongside a throwback photo of them as a young couple.

Call Me By Your Name star Hammer, 33, and TV personality Chambers, 37, married in May 2010 and have two children.

Their statement said: “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents.

“It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.

“As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.

“We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

The split comes months after they celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary.

“Ten years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends,” Chambers wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Happy Anniversary, my love. I’m beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset.

“And thank you to Hopsey’s friend, 6-year-old, Sophie who was at the beach and captured this moment.”

In recent months, they had spent time self-isolating in the Cayman Islands amid the coronavirus pandemic.