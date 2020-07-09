Paloma Faith says coaching on The Voice Kids UK made her reflect on adulthood

Paloma Faith has said that watching the “fearlessness” of children performing on The Voice Kids has made her reflect on her life in adulthood.

The singer is joining Pixie Lott, will.i.am, and McFly’s Danny Jones as judges on the ITV singing competition.

She said that watching the children perform was a “super uplifting” experience.

Faith added: “There’s something really special about these children because they are so pure and it does make you reflect a little bit on life about how in adulthood you sometimes get broken down a bit.

“But these kids have like this kind of fearlessness which we can learn from as adults.

“They are fearless about their individuality and they are so different and I feel really blessed and honoured to be in their company.”

She added that she feels “humbled” by the children she worked with.

Will.i.am said he is glad to be working with Faith (Matt Crossick/PA)

Will.i.am said that Faith is a “bundle of joy” and is pleased to be working with her again.

He added: “Paloma is so transparent with her emotions and the pure of Paloma is just love and fun and uniqueness and I just love her energy on The Voice when we at the BBC and now when we do the kids’ Voice.

“She is lovely to be around.”

The last series of The Voice Kids UK was won by Sam Wilkinson, then 13, after being mentored by Jones.

Singer Jessie J, who was a judge on the last series, previously announced she would not work on this series of the programme as she is focusing on her music career.

The Voice Kids UK airs on Saturday at 7.25pm on ITV.