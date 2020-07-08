Tom Hanks says he has ‘no respect’ for people who do not wear face masks

Tom Hanks has said he has “no respect” for people who refuse to wear face masks.

The Hollywood actor told the Associated Press that he does not understand why people would choose not to wear one during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with Covid-19 while he was in Australia in March.

When asked about people opting not to wear face masks, he said: “I don’t get it. I simply do not get it.

“It is literally the least you can do.

“If anybody wants to build up an argument about doing the least they can do, I wouldn’t trust them with a driver’s licence.”

He compared complying with measures to stop the spread of the virus with abiding by the laws of the road.

Advertising

Hanks and Wilson have previously caught coronavirus (Ian West/PA)

“I mean, when you drive a car, you’ve got to obey speed limits,” Hanks said.

“You’ve got to use your turn signal, you’ve got to avoid hitting pedestrians.

“If you can’t do those three things, then I get it, you shouldn’t be driving a car.”

Advertising

Hanks said that people should be taking steps to help stop the spread of the virus.

“If you can’t wear a mask and wash your hands and social distance, I don’t understand,” he added.

“I got no respect for you, man. I don’t buy your argument.”