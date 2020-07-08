Olivia Colman supports Unicef appeal to help children affected by coronavirus

Olivia Colman has thrown her support behind a Unicef UK campaign aimed at supporting children through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oscar-winning actress will read a story for a summer fiction issue of British Esquire magazine, which is raising money for Unicef UK’s Save Generation Covid appeal.

Actress Claire Foy, actor David Harewood and writer Will Self are also supporting the campaign.

Claire Foy is also supporting the campaign (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Colman, who will read That’s Where I’ll Find You by Andrew O’Hagan, said: “After five years of working with Unicef UK, I have seen how small donations can make a really big difference for children.

“The coronavirus pandemic has upended the lives of children in the UK and abroad, and threatens children already weakened by war, disease, hunger and poverty, whose very survival depends on health care, life-saving food, clean water and medical supplies.

“Now more than ever, they need our support.

“This crisis is the biggest issue for children since World War Two, and I am proud to be supporting Save Generation Covid, to ensure children can thrive beyond the crisis.”

Olivia Colman has worked with Unicef for five years (Ian West/PA)

The Save Generation Covid appeal is supporting children and their families who have been affected by coronavirus around the world.

Andrew O’Hagan, Unicef UK ambassador and Esquire editor-at-large, said: “Where there is no clean water, and no soap, a vulnerable child is more likely to be infected with coronavirus.

“In all my years of working with Unicef UK, this has been our single biggest appeal.

“Children need you right now. I am proud to be backing this simple message.”