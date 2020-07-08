National Gallery to welcome back visitors

The National Gallery is set to reopen following months of closure.

The London gallery will become the first of the big institutions to reopen its doors following the easing of lockdown measures when it welcomes back visitors on Wednesday.

The exhibition Titian: Love, Desire, Death will reopen at the National Gallery after it previously closed three days into its run.

Visitors wearing PPE stand apart (Victoria Jones/PA)

Visitors to the gallery will follow one-way art routes around the venue and visits, including free tickets to see its main collection, must be booked in advance.

Two-metre social distancing rules will be in place throughout and visitors are being encouraged to wear face coverings.

The gallery has also stepped up its cleaning routine.

A member of staff wears a face visor (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Royal Academy Of Arts and Tate are opening later in the month.

Others to reveal reopening dates include the Ashmolean Museum, Nottingham Contemporary, Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, The Whitworth and Manchester Art Gallery, Chisenhale Gallery, The Barbican, Whitechapel Gallery and Serpentine Galleries.