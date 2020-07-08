Bodyguard producer announces new crime series set in Barcelona

The producer of acclaimed dramas Bodyguard and Line Of Duty has announced its latest project is a crime series set in Barcelona.

World Productions said The Diplomat will take place around the British Consul in the Spanish city.

Written by Ben Richards – whose previous work includes Spooks and Cobra – the series follows the character Laura Simmonds as she fights to protect British nationals who find themselves in trouble in Barcelona.

The producer of acclaimed drama Bodyguard has announced its next project (Des Willie/BBC/PA)

The series, which will air on UKTV’s Alibi channel, opens with the unexplained death of a young British barman working around Barcelona’s marina.

Laura’s investigation will place her in jeopardy, UKTV said, as she “threatens to expose secrets that the British and Spanish will go to any lengths to keep hidden”.

Richards said: “In The Diplomat I wanted to show a character who both loves her job and – supported by a team of funny and engaging characters – performs it beyond the call of duty.

“From helping Britons in distress to challenging the shady operations of international mafias, Laura Simmonds has to deal with it all.”

The cast and director for The Diplomat will be announced over the coming months, UKTV said, adding the series will air in 2021.

Production will start when safely able to do so, the channel said.